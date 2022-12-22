Sunday Summit, just east of the car crash causing Highway 3 to be closed, at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. (DriveBC)

Highway 3 closed as freezing temperatures continue to cause havoc

DriveBC’s next update will be at 8:30 a.m.

Just as the Coquihalla Highway opens, Highway 3 closes.

The stretch of highway from Hope to Princeton is closed in both directions due to several car crashes between Saturday Creek and Garret Road, about 40 kilometres west of Princeton.

Major delays are expected on the highway.

The temperature is expected to get up to -17 degrees on the highway Thursday, starting with sunshine but changing to clouds and up to five centimetres of snow as the day goes on. Winds are expected to reach 15 kilometres per hour.

