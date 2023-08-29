Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon has reopened Aug. 29, 2023 after it was closed for more than a week because of the Kookipi Creek wildfire, which is estimated to be 16,961 hectares as of Aug. 29, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Highway 1 reopens through the Fraser Canyon after wildfire closure

Kookipi Creek wildfire nearly 17,000 hectares

The province says Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon has reopened after an earlier closure due to the Kookipi Creek wildfire.

The highway, between Boston Bar and Lytton, reopened Tuesday (Aug. 29) after the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry and its crews completed the removal of dangerous trees and loose rocks from the bluffs above the highway.

However, drivers could have lengthy delays along the route as it will be single-lane, alternating traffic through the Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain) highway reconstruction project. There could also be possible lane closures for fire-related repairs and maintenance.

The highway was closed for more than a week when the wildfire crossed Highway 1 on Aug. 18.

The Kookipi Creek wildfire remains active in the Fraser Canyon, and the highway could close again depending on conditions.

“This includes the possibility of proactive closures during rainfall to ensure the safety of travellers as the fire-damaged hillside may shed runoff and debris,” reads the advisory from the province.

READ MORE: Kookipi Creek fire destroys Nahatlatch Fire Lookout tower

As of Tuesday (Aug. 29), it was and estimated 16,961.6 hectares.

A little north of the Kookipi wildfire is the Stein Mountain wildfire, which is now an estimated 3,421.6 hectares.

READ MORE: Lytton First Nation evacuation order expanded for Stein Mountain wildfire

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsLytton

