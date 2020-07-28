Ashcroft RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a fatal collision on Highway 1 near Basque Road, south of Ashcroft, BC. (Contributed)

Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft claims two lives, ignites forest fire

The incident occurred at around 7:25 p.m. on July 27

A vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Basque Road, south of Ashcroft, B.C. has tragically claimed two lives.

On Monday, July 27, 2020, around 7:25 p.m., Ashcroft RCMP and Emergency Service arrived on the scene to find a transport truck off the highway, completely engulfed in flames and nearby, a Honda Civic with a lone occupant who showed no signs of life.

Additional help was immediately needed, including the Ashcroft Fire Department, which was able to prevent the fire from spreading and starting a forest fire.

“Once the scene was brought under control, the investigation into the cause of the crash began,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov.

“Evidence found at the scene indicated that a red Honda Civic was heading south on Highway 1, failed to keep right, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound transport truck. The lone driver of the Honda, a woman believed to be from the United States, was killed in the crash. The driver of the transport truck was not able to escape the cab and was killed as a result.”

READ MORE: Mountie allegedly assaulted by aggressive Peachland man

Investigators are continuing to work with the transport truck company and the United States authorities to confirm the identities of the two people killed in this collision.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 remains closed at this hour as the investigation wraps up and the highway is made safe for travel. Motorists can monitor DriveBC.ca for updates with respect to the highway closure.

Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) in Merritt, RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call CITS in Merritt at 250-378-4262.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna announces reduced transit service for the fall

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn
Next story
Creston RCMP continue search for missing Alberta man

Just Posted

Creston RCMP continue search for missing Alberta man

Lewis Pierce White was last seen on July 23 in Lethbridge, Alberta

Grand Forks RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kettle River closed to fishing until Aug. 25 to protect fish

The closure came into effect on Saturday, July 24

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

Heat wave headed to the Kootenays

Temperatures are forecast to soar until mid-week

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft claims two lives, ignites forest fire

The incident occurred at around 7:25 p.m. on July 27

One final comfort: Group makes honour quilt for Nelson Jubilee Manor

The quilt will be draped over deceased patients as they leave the facility

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Creston RCMP investigating after remains of missing Alberta man found

Lewis Pierce White’s remains were recovered in the Moyie River on July 27

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

Ownership ban issued in case of emaciated B.C. dog found injured and tied to tree on remote island area

Dog found with extreme muscle wasting, severe neck wound in remote area of island near Chemainus

Health Canada approves remdesivir for treatment of severe COVID-19

First drug authorized by the agency to treat the virus

Most Read