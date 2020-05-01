The RDKB and the City of Grand Forks have temporary flood prevention tools such as Tiger dams ready for deployment if needed. (City of Grand Forks/Submitted)

Higher flows expected in Kettle River system through the weekend

Longer range predictions still uncertain, but slower melt favourable to date

The waters of the Kettle River systems are expected to reach their peak within the first two weeks of May, and emergency operations staff with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) are keeping watch.

“The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary continues to watch rivers closely as they move toward peak flows anywhere from seven to ten days from now, depending upon weather,” an April 30 release from the regional district states. Since early last month, the local government’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated at a Level 2, which means several staff members are continually monitoring water levels and projections throughout the system.

“Until we are closer to the weekend when river and weather forecast models enter the high confidence range, we won’t know which freshet scenario we are going to see, except to say that we are nowhere near what we saw in 2018,” EOC director Mark Stephens said in the release. “We could see one- to two-year return for river levels, and as always with high water could see some erosion.”

“In the southern half of the watershed, the low elevation sites are very melted-out,” said Graham Watt of the City of Grand Forks in a 2020 freshet briefing on April 29. “What that means is that if we get a wide-spread storm system, there are more areas that are dry [and] it decreases some of the concern.”

Watt said that because of a high snowpack in the region, “[the watershed] is really sensitive to that rain-on-snow [event].” While no major rain events are currently forecast in the next few days, “that can change in a two-to-three day period,” Watt said. As such, the EOC and Emergency Management BC are actively monitoring changes to local water levels.

WATCH: RDKB staff walk through Kettle River projections

River projections

A May 1 projection from the BC River Forecast Centre for the Kettle River near Westbridge suggests the river will spike between May 1 and May 3, before returning to near-current levels for several days. The spike projected near Westbridge is assumed to remain under the two-year return levels for the river.

Between Midway and Grand Forks, the Kettle River’s rate of flow is expected to rise slightly between May 1 and May 4, but stay below any flood stage through Ferry County.

The Granby River near Grand Forks, meanwhile, is expected to rise slightly above its annual return average over the weekend, before settling to around its current level, as of April 30.

“As we approach our high water I would like to encourage residents to take the time and prepare by signing up for the RDKB evacuation alerting system and creating a personal or household preparedness plan,” Stephens said.

Residents can visit emergency.rdkb.com, where real-time graphs of water levels in the Kettle and Granby rivers can be found. People can also register for the RDKB Emergency Alerting System by visiting https://ca.voyent-alert.com/vras/user-registration.html.

Flood protection equipment

The RDKB has stockpiled 250,000 sandbags and will announce sand pick-up locations if the situation dictates a need. Sandbags and sand at these central sites would be free. Neither the RDKB nor the Province of BC will pay for sand ordered and delivered privately to any property in the region.

As well, the RDKB and the City of Grand Forks have plans to prepare flood protection equipment such as Tiger dams (large tubes) and other temporary barriers throughout the region, as a precaution.

“At this point, we don’t have plans to deploy them, unless we’re faced with some sort of catastrophic flooding, which is not forecast at this time,” said Chris Marsh, deputy director of the EOC for the RDKB.

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flood watch

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada
Next story
COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Just Posted

Higher flows expected in Kettle River system through the weekend

Longer range predictions still uncertain, but slower melt favourable to date

School District 51 opens daycare spaces for children of essential workers

More spaces are slated to open for children of Tier 2 workers

Grand Forks makes land deal offers for flood mitigation plan

At least 40 offers have been made to residents, the city said in an April release

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Nelson flour mill co-op looking for new members

COVID-19 highlights relevance of decade-old milling project

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A new poultry plant has been closed down, this one in the Fraser Valley

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver in defamation suit

The article, Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years, was written by Timothy Ball

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

Most Read