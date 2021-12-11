(THE NEWS – files)

(THE NEWS – files)

High winds and heavy snow forecast for much of southern B.C.

Environment Canada issued warnings, watches and advisories for several regions

Batten down the hatches — another winter storm is set to hit B.C.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for much of the Southern Interior and the Kootenays. Between 25-35 cm are expected for the Coquihalla Highway and up to 30 cm is expected to fall on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

In the Kootenays, 30-40 cm of snow are expected to fall on Highway 3 near Paulson Summitt with wind speeds reaching up to 70km/h.

Further north, snow squall watches are in effect for 100 Mile, Kinbasket, North Columbia, North Thompson and South Thompson. Snow squalls occur when high winds meet heavy snow to reduce visibility to near zero.

Meanwhile, on the coast, a special weather statement is in effect for the Southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria where winds will reach speeds between 50km – 70km per hour, threatening to topple trees and cause power outages.

Several Lower Mainland residents awoke Saturday morning (Dec. 11) without power and residents in Golden have been without since Thursday (Dec. 9) due to a substation fault.

READ MORE: Power expected to return in Golden after approximately 30 hours

READ MORE: Windy weather warning: Gusts of up to 80 km/h predicted to hit Okanagan, Shuswap

Previous story
Traveller confusion reigns amid shifting advice and variants

Just Posted

The West Kootenay saw lots of rain in November. Photo: Getty Images
Twice the rain, half the snow in West Kootenay in November

(Front: L-R) Penny Feist, Chief Administrative Officer at the Village of Midway sits next to Mayor Martin Fromme. In behind, from left to right, are Couns. Darrin Metcalf, Gary Schierbeck, Richard Dunsdon and Fred Grouette. Photo: midwaybc.ca
Village of Midway refuses to explain why community’s only doctor cannot renew clinic lease

Midway Fire and Rescue’s Jeremy Reid (left) and Chief Mike Daloise hold up a cheque brought by the Midway Partnership Fund’s Cheryl Petrie (centre) on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Photo courtesy of Van Atkinson
Midway Partnership Fund donates to village fire department

Environment Canada is warning drivers of a winter storm set to hit the West Kootenay on Friday evening. File photo
Winter storm to pass over West Kootenay