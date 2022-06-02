High stream flow issued for Boundary region

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a high stream flow advisory for several areas in southern B.C., including the Silmilkameen and Boundary Regions.

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a high stream flow advisory for several areas in southern B.C., including the Silmilkameen and Boundary Regions.

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a high stream flow advisory for several areas in southern B.C., including the Silmilkameen and Boundary Regions.

A low-pressure weather system is expected to impact the B.C. Interior on Friday, June 3, bringing unsettled weather and repeated periods of moderate to heavy rainfall across the region over the weekend and into next week.

“Steady warming this week is leading to increasing snowmelt rates and river runoff,” the B.C. Ministry of Forests said in a release Thursday, June 2. “Daily maximum temperatures have been reaching the low to mid-20°C range and are expected to reach similar levels today. While low and mid elevation snowpack is now depleted, higher elevation areas (above 1600m) have experienced a delayed melt this year, and significant snowpacks remain.

Areas in the north of the province and the Okanagan are affected. In the Kootenay Boundary and Silmilkameen, the Similkameen River, the Tulameen River and surrounding tributaries are expected to rise. Okanagan including tributaries around Osoyoos, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and surrounding areas. The advisory also affects the Kettle River, Granby River and surrounding tributaries.

“These forecasts include high-end estimates that there is a risk that flood conditions emerge over the weekend. There is still uncertainty in this weekend’s forecast, in particular the locations and amounts of rainfall. Current forecasting is indicating areas around the Okanagan and Boundary are expected to see the highest rainfall amounts and river responses.”

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.