Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

An assessment is in progress

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to high avalanche hazard.

The highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate, 9 km west of Revelstoke, and Clanwilliam Bridge.

Next update will come from DriveBC at around noon.

An assessment is currently in progress.

A closure was previously planned for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Mar. 2) for avalanche control work.

Avalanche conditions in the Interior are dangerous at the moment according to Avalanche Canada.

Three skiers were killed in an avalanche on Wednesday (Mar. 1) near Invermere. 12 people have been killed in avalanches in B.C. this season, including seven since Feb. 11. Avalanche Canada has warned that this year’s snowpack is dangerous and difficult to forecast.

READ MORE: Happy Birthday to Revelstoke

READ MORE: ‘Darth Blader’: Emcon name their wide-wing snow plow in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AvalancheRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
New union agreement increases wage for B.C.’s health-care workers
Next story
What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone

Just Posted

Nelson Police Department members are being investigated for allegedly sharing racist messages over a private group chat. File photo
6 current, former Nelson police officers face discipline in racism case

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Image of a BB gun. Photo: Lamna The Shark/Unsplash
Victim shot again with a BB gun in downtown Trail

Proposed riding changes are pictured on this map from the Federal Electoral Redistribution Commission.
Federal electoral boundary proposal splits West Kootenay between three ridings