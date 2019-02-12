UPDATE: Avalanche control closing Kootenay pass as heavy snow blankets region

Environment Canada has issued as snowfall warning for the West Kootenay.

The weather office says they expect snowfall with total amounts of about 15 cm today.

Heavy snow developed over parts of the West Kootenay region Tuesday morning. Snow is expected to continue through the day before easing late this afternoon.

Snowfall amounts will vary across the region with accumulations ranging between 5 to 15 cm.

The warning extends into the Boundary and Kootenay Lake regions.

Near Trail, amounts will exceed 15 cm.

Avalanche control

The pass between Salmo and Creston will be closed for avalanche control for several hours this afternoon.

DriveBC says Highway 3’s Kootenay pass will close between the West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate starting at 2 p.m. Pacific Time, until 5 p.m.

Snowplows are out in force on local highways and roads. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

DriveBC reports snowpacked, snow covered and slippery sections on roads and highways throughout the area.

“Overnight we have seen up to 10 cm accumulations in some parts of the service area,” road maintenance contractor YRB tweeted earlier this morning. “We are expecting another 10cm today starting mid-morning. Please check driveBC.ca before you hit the roads today. Temps will remain chilly, so bring some warms clothes.”

Environment Canada also warns that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.