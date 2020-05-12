(Unsplash photo)

Heavy rainfall warning prompts alert for West Kootenay

Weather warning issued Tuesday at 1 p.m.

A special weather statement is in effect for across the West Kootenay and Boundary.

Environment Canada warns there is potential for heavy downpours and thunderstorms over southern B.C.

An unstable atmosphere will lead to widespread showers with the risk of embedded thunderstorms over southern British Columbia this afternoon and evening.

Total rainfall amounts will be highly variable, ranging from 5 mm to upwards of 30 mm in areas affected by thunderstorms. Across the Boundary, the national agency projected rainfall of between 10 and 20 millimetres for May 12, with a 40-60 per cent chance for showers through May 18.

While pinpointing the exact location and timing of thunderstorms is impossible, the weather experts say the heaviest precipitation is expected east of Okanagan Lake and into the Kootenays tonight.

As well, public and emergency managers are advised to prepare for sudden and heavy downpours.

With snowpacks now primed for melt, the added rainfall could contribute to increased runoff in some areas including the Okanagan and Kootenay-Boundary regions.

Showers and a risk of thunderstorms will continue Wednesday, however rainfall totals are expected to be less than tonight.

Environment Canada advises, “Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors.”

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

