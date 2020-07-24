Heat wave headed to the Kootenays

Temperatures are forecast to soar until mid-week

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday afternoon, this one about a heat wave headed to the West Kootenay.

Beginning this weekend, the weather experts report that a strong ridge of high pressure will build over the southern interior of British Columbia leading to seasonably hot conditions.

Temperatures will start climb by Sunday.

By Monday afternoon daytime highs will soar to the mid-and-upper 30’s with the hot air persisting until Tuesday or Wednesday.

Overnight minimums during that stretch will only dip into the mid-teens, providing little relief from the heat which can lead to an increase in heat-related illnesses.

By Wednesday, temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high pressure breaks down.

Heat warnings may be issued for some southern interior regions as the province gets closer to the start of the hot weather.

Environment Canada issues such warnings for the southern B.C. interior when two consecutive days of maximums of 35 degrees or higher are in the forecast with an overnight minimum of 18 degrees or higher.

The public is advised to take measures to prevent overheating including:

-Stay cool and hydrated, particularly during the hottest period of the day from 1pm to 5pm.

-Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening.

-Dress for the weather by wearing loose, light-weight clothing. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

-Keep your home cool. Open windows, close shades or blinds, use an air conditioner and prepare meals that do not require an oven.

-NEVER leave children or pets alone in a parked car..

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

