(Photo by James Day on Unsplash)

Heat wave headed to the Kootenays

Temperatures are forecast to soar until mid-week

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday afternoon, this one about a heat wave headed to the West Kootenay.

Beginning this weekend, the weather experts report that a strong ridge of high pressure will build over the southern interior of British Columbia leading to seasonably hot conditions.

Temperatures will start climb by Sunday.

By Monday afternoon daytime highs will soar to the mid-and-upper 30’s with the hot air persisting until Tuesday or Wednesday.

Overnight minimums during that stretch will only dip into the mid-teens, providing little relief from the heat which can lead to an increase in heat-related illnesses.

By Wednesday, temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high pressure breaks down.

Heat warnings may be issued for some southern interior regions as the province gets closer to the start of the hot weather.

Environment Canada issues such warnings for the southern B.C. interior when two consecutive days of maximums of 35 degrees or higher are in the forecast with an overnight minimum of 18 degrees or higher.

The public is advised to take measures to prevent overheating including:

-Stay cool and hydrated, particularly during the hottest period of the day from 1pm to 5pm.

-Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening.

-Dress for the weather by wearing loose, light-weight clothing. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

-Keep your home cool. Open windows, close shades or blinds, use an air conditioner and prepare meals that do not require an oven.

-NEVER leave children or pets alone in a parked car..

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Columbia BasinEnvironment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

Heat wave headed to the Kootenays

Temperatures are forecast to soar until mid-week

Greenwood council calls by-election for Oct. 10

The city’s voters are to elect a new mayor, after Ed Smith resigned in February

Ever heard of the Haskap Berry?

Haskap berries are said to be “Canada’s new super berry”

A total of 64 venues are featured on the 2020 Basin Culture Tour

The tour spans the entire Columbia Basin region

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kootenays, Okanagan, Columbias

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

Four new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, 86 linked to Kelowna

Another employee at Kelowna General Hospital has also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to eight

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Miles Halverson had plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder

B.C. struggles with local food production in COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers need small-scale sales for meat, vegetable, critic says

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Most Read