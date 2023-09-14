Harvest Fest draws hundreds for celebration of Gand Forks’ produce

Those who provide the bounty of the Boundary region through the Kettle Valley Food Co-Op met in one place to celebrate the harvest and the region’s farming heritage at Harvest Fest on Saturday.

The grounds of the Boundary Museum and Archives played host to 27 vendors who sell their products through the online store, as well as local service groups for the annual celebration of locally-produced goods and mostly organic fruits, vegetables and baked goods. Crowds averaging about 400 people at any time during the day milled between the booths, sampled bread baked in the museum’s ovens and authentic Mexican and Mediterranean cuisine from vendors.

Harvest Fest has been happening for many years, but Lindsay Erlandson, president of the Kettle Valley Food Co-Op said she couldn’t say exactly how many years.

It was resurrected last year to a great reception and the crowds haven’t abated since.

“It’s been great and we’ve got tons of great food happening here,” she said.

The Kettle Valley Food Co-op is an online market where people can buy directly from member vendors and businesses and have it delivered to the co-op’s storefront on 68th Avenue.

What makes it so appealing is it helps connect smaller businesses and producers who source locally and often organic, allowing customers who want to support local and organic can do so without having to resort to going to farmers markets, farm stands or try to source it at a traditional market.

“This is our annual real-life market with our vendors to connect with customers and each other,” she said. “The whole idea of the co-op is to connect people with producers who make and grow food in our backyards. Harvest Fest is a celebration of everything we grow and produce here in the valley and helping our local food security.”

While many of the vendors have loyal customer bases, Harvest Fest helps people meet the vendors and at the same time attract new customers. The co-op also gives smaller vendors a place to sell their product without being restricted by seasonal markets, or having to compete for shelf space from larger producers in supermarkets.

It also helps people have a steady market year-round. There are many great farmer’s markets and farm stands in the region, said Erlandson, but the co-op allows producers who want to sell year-round to do so. The long-term goal is to grow the co-op to the point where producers can provide fresh produce into the winter months.

That was the sentiment of Rhonda Miller, owner of Sunshine Breads and More. She was doing brisk business selling loaves of sourdough, seeded and baguette breads, along with cinnamon buns and borscht.

“It’s a great organization and a beautiful venue for Harvest Fest,” she said. “We are part of the co-op because it’s more recognition.”

Miller explained she started by making borscht, then naturally progressed into bread because it’s a popular pairing. She branched out into sourdough varieties and her customer base has grown along with the product line.

While she is a regular at farmers’ markets, the co-op allows her to reach out to the community and support the co-op outright.

“I just like being part of the organization (Kettle Valley Food Co-Op) and being part of their community-based businesses,” she said.