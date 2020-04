As of 2:45 p.m., crews were still on scene

A fire sends a column of smoke high above Hardy Mountain in Grand Forks on April 9, 2020. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

A fire off Hardy Mountain Road erupted in the early afternoon on Thursday, April 9, sending a column of dark grey smoke up above Hardy Mountain in Grand Forks around 1:30 p.m.

Sirens from Grand Forks Fire/Rescue and the Christina Lake fire department wailed through the city on their way to the fire, with tanker trucks in tow to supply water to fight the blaze.

As of 2:45 p.m., crews were still on scene.

More to come.