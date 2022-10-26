Update: Shots fired at Trail hospital; 1 person arrested

RCMP reported that shots were fired at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Update: Trail RCMP revealed more details in the shooting at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) in Trail on Tuesday (Oct.25).

According to detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, a 39-year-old Quebec man had allegedly been transported to the hospital after a motor vehicle accident in Grand Forks. The man had discharged himself from the hospital. He then tried to enter the ambulance station and created a disturbance when police were called.

“The officers located the man standing in a dark area just outside the station, they attempted to verbally deescalate the situation, when the man allegedly fired several rounds from the hand gun at the two officers, and three nearby paramedics,” said Wicentowich.

The officers deployed a taser cartridge and were able to subdue and arrest the man, added Wicentowich.

The type of hand gun has not been released, given the incident is still under investigation.

The man is not known to be local, and has been remanded in custody until Nov. 2 when he will appear by video in Rossland provincial court.

Police confirmed to the Trail Times that there was a shooting at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), in Trail, on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

“There was a shooting near the ambulance station,” Trail and District RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

“No one injured, one is in custody.”

Interior Health also responded to a Trail Times inquiry.

“Interior Health can confirm the RCMP were called to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for an incident involving a firearm on the edge of the hospital property just before midnight on October 25,” said Ruth Kohut, director of clinical operations at KBRH.”

Kohut also confirmed no staff or patients were physically injured.

“This is a serious matter and we are ensuring anyone impacted receives follow-up and support,” said Kohut.



