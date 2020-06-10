Greenwood mother and daughter win big in B.C. lottery

Myrna Bowen and Savannah Walker won $675,000 in a scratch and win

There’s nothing quite like kicking back on the porch after a long day, catching up with family. For Greenwood resident Myrna Bowen and her daughter Savannah Walker, that evening tradition paid off big time.

Recently, the pair was sitting out on the porch and decided to scan their Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket – “we started to cry and hug on the patio,” Bowen said in a press release about discovering they’d won $675,000. “We always dreamed that one day we would win.”

Bowen said that the duo had already been looking to buy property in Greenwood, and the big win will help them get what they’re looking for. “Now we can put an offer on the place we really wanted,” she said.

As for Walker, she’s looking at buying a new car.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Paediatric Society calls on education ministries to allow graduations
Next story
Opposition parties reject emergency COVID-19 aid bill with fines for CERB fraudsters

Just Posted

Greenwood mother and daughter win big in B.C. lottery

Myrna Bowen and Savannah Walker won $675,000 in a scratch and win

Buyouts for flood mitigation to cost $5 million more than expected

Grand Forks is looking to recoup some money through salvage and dike placement

RDKB lifts all evacuation alerts for Boundary region

Tiger dams and other protective works in Grand Forks to come down this week

B.C. ordered to pay family of tubing accident victim $150K

Andrew Barrie and two others died in 2012 after they went over Cascade Falls while tubing

Suspect arrested in arson fire that destroyed two Castlegar homes

The fire took place Friday in north Castlegar

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

B.C. school held ‘Slave Day’ in 2009, selling students to other students

Leadership students carried books, wrestled for an audience for school fundraiser

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

Canadian Paediatric Society calls on education ministries to allow graduations

Many in-person graduation ceremonies have shifted to a virtual model or been cancelled or postponed

B.C. human rights commissioner hosting town hall via Zoom for Interior residents, organizations

Kasari Govender said the priority is to hear about pressing human rights issues people are facing

COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Statistics Canada report finds nearly half of layoffs in past recessions became permanent

UPDATE: Mudslide closes Highway 33 in Joe Rich

The incident happened around 4 a.m. between three Forks Road and Philpott Road

Most Read