Greenwood mother and daughter win big in B.C. lottery

There’s nothing quite like kicking back on the porch after a long day, catching up with family. For Greenwood resident Myrna Bowen and her daughter Savannah Walker, that evening tradition paid off big time.

Recently, the pair was sitting out on the porch and decided to scan their Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket – “we started to cry and hug on the patio,” Bowen said in a press release about discovering they’d won $675,000. “We always dreamed that one day we would win.”

Bowen said that the duo had already been looking to buy property in Greenwood, and the big win will help them get what they’re looking for. “Now we can put an offer on the place we really wanted,” she said.

As for Walker, she’s looking at buying a new car.