Greenwood mayor Ed smith resigns

Smith submitted his resignation to the city on Feb. 28

Ed Smith, the City of Greenwood’s mayor, has resigned from his position.

Citing health reasons, Smith says he submitted his resignation to the city on Friday, Feb. 28, but said that the decision was made “a little while back.” He said that the stress of the job, combined with health issues, led to the decision.

Smith served as mayor for one and a half terms, winning the mayoral race in the 2014 and 2018 municipal elections.

According to city CAO Wendy Higashi, Coun. Gerry Shaw will serve as acting mayor in the immediate interim, but council will discuss whether to stick with its current three-month rotation of acting mayors, or whether to appoint someone to the position more permanently, who would then serve as acting mayor until a by-election is held.

No timeline has been identified for a by-election. The Local Government Act simply stipulates that the process begin “as soon as practicable.”

