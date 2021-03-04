Greenwood man won’t stand trial for alleged city assault

The man was awaiting trial in Grand Forks

Christopher Blair McLean appeared at the Grand Forks courthouse on Wednesday, March 3. File photo

The provincial Crown on Wednesday, March 3, effectively dropped an assault charge against a Greenwood man awaiting trial at Grand Forks provincial court.

Fifty-three-year-old Christopher Blair McLean was arrested in Greenwood for assault causing bodily harm last summer, according to court documents.

Judge Phillip Seagram granted Crown prosecutor Rebecca Smyth’s request for a stay of proceedings against McLean when only one of three Crown witnesses turned up in court. In practice, the Crown typically does not bring stayed charges back to court, she explained.

Standing before the judge, McLean then pleaded guilty to one count of driving while his licence was prohibited under the Motor Vehicle Act.

McLean is due to be sentenced in Grand Forks for his driving offence on Tuesday, March 9.

