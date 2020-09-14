Greenwood Legion gives huge donation to Cops for Kids

The charity bike tour has cut back on riders in the COVID-19 pandemic

Cyclists for the Cops for Kids charity ride for distressed children got a warm welcome when they pulled in to Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction, Saturday, Sept. 12.

Six riders from RCMP detachments and Sheriff’s services across Southeastern British Columbia made the four-hour trek from Osoyoos, raising donations for area families of distressed children. In past years, the charity had 29 cops biking for kids living with illnesses, disabilities, and other challenges, but volunteers in 2020 are socially distancing like everyone else.

“People, in spite of hard times, realize local families need the support now more than ever,” said board member, Julio Krenz. Sitting at a table at the popular café, the retired Kelowna Mountie said Cops for Kids hugely appreciates the support it’s had this summer from corporate sponsors and ordinary folks alike.

There was laughter and applause when Solange Jacob of Greenwood’s Royal Canadian Legion handed over a check made out to Cops for Kids to the tune of $1,000.

After some refreshments provided by store owner, Katie Jepsen, the riders got back on the bikes and headed for their beds at the Grand Forks Inn.

Cops for Kids has raised $5.5 million since the ride got underway in the year 2000, according to Krenz.

