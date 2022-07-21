Greenwood Founder’s Day sees huge turnout

Greenwood Founders Day celebrations on July 16 and 17 — kicked off by Saturday’s Parade — were a huge success. Spencer Coyne photo

Greenwood Founders Day celebrations on July 16 and 17 were a huge success.

This event marks Greenwood’s 125th anniversary, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Japanese internment in the city.

The event had been cancelled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and event coordinator Janet Matsalla said that there was an amazing turnout.

Matsalla organized Founder’s Day alongside Donna Durban.

Festivities lasted from morning to night.

“I’ve never seen Greenwood partying at 11:30 at night outside,” Matsalla said.

Founders Day featured many local artists and performers, along with other fun events, demonstrations, and vendors.

Matsalla said that the Laughing Loggers in particular were a hit.

The parade was also popular, and helped bring attention to downtown businesses.

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll said that Founders Day is very important to the town socially, as it is one of the biggest events of the year.

“The community came together. It was such a moment of inspiration for the community, and community pride was prevalent.”

Matsalla said that Founders day would not be possible without the support of sponsors and volunteers.

“We want to thank all of our sponsors and volunteers. We couldn’t have done it without them, absolutely.”

