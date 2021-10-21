Greenwood fire dept. to host Halloween fundraiser

Participants are asked to make donations to Boundary cat shelter, food bank, as well as the department

Greenwood’s Volunteer Fire Department (GVFD) is hosting a triply haunted Halloween fundraiser.

Kids and their families can expect to see a spooky fire engine, a mad scientist’s laboratory and a werewolf when dressed-up firefighters throw open the bay doors at 201 South Government St, according to event organizer Barbara Doran.

Little ghosts and goblins can look forward to door prizes and candy-filled loot bags, with special prize draws open to adults who donate to the department, the Boundary Community Food Bank and/or the Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society (Helping Hands).

Participants will be asked to view the spooky sights inside the department’s engine bay in small groups. The thrilling displays are to be hands-off as face-masked tots pass through in their COVID bubbles.

Doran said she wanted area kids to have something fun to do on Halloween while also raising money for GVFD. She also wanted to help out the food bank because “I know how many lives they touch.”

She wanted to help the cat shelter because Helping Hands “stole my heart with all the work they do.” Doran would know, given that she fosters kitties for the society.

The fundraiser runs at the fire hall from 5 – 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, with less intense frights for smaller kids on display from 5 – 7 p.m.

To enter prize draws, either make a donation to the fire department, bring empty bottles for Helping Hands’ bottle drive, or bring a non-perishable food item for the food bank. Those who give to all three will be entered into a grand prize draw.

Doran said she has enough volunteers to run the event, but is looking for businesses and community members to donate draw prizes. Hot chocolate and possibly other goodies will be offered by donation.

“Nothing is too small,” she said.

To make donations, call Doran at 778-363 2909.

