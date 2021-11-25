A burning shed glows against a midnight sky over Greenwood Wednesday, Nov. 24. Photo: Submitted

A burning shed glows against a midnight sky over Greenwood Wednesday, Nov. 24. Photo: Submitted

Greenwood fire department called to structure fire

A large workshop was lost to the flames, according to the department

A wood-frame shed burnt to the ground on the southern outskirts of Greenwood early Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, according to the city’s volunteer fire department.

READ MORE: Greenwood fire dept. puts out garbage fire

READ MORE: Greenwood to buy new gear for fire department

Martin Huhn, department spokesperson and firefighter, said the shed caught fire at around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 3 and McCarron Creek Road. The unoccupied shed, which Huhn described as “a large one-storey workshop, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly thereafter.

No one was hurt in the blaze, still under investigation as of Thursday morning. Five firefighters worked through the night, after which the shed lay in charred ruins.

Two vehicles parked in front of the shed were damaged by heat, but surrounding homes and outbuildings were not affected by the fire, Huhn said.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGreenwood

Previous story
Highway 1 to reopen in Fraser Valley at 2 p.m. Thursday
Next story
Midway fire dept called to small electrical fire

Just Posted

A burning shed glows against a midnight sky over Greenwood Wednesday, Nov. 24. Photo: Submitted
Greenwood fire department called to structure fire

Choral Society members smile for the camera during a break from singing at Grand Forks’ Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Fenn
Grand Forks Choral Society to stage Christmas Comeback

Fire Chief Mike Daloise is strongly recommending that people safely power their home electronics after a close call in Midway Tuesday, Nov. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Midway fire dept called to small electrical fire

The event poster for the 2022 AltiTunes Music Festival. (Contributed)
Arkells, Lights headlining 2022 AltiTunes festival at Big White