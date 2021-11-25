Greenwood fire department called to structure fire

A large workshop was lost to the flames, according to the department

A wood-frame shed burnt to the ground on the southern outskirts of Greenwood early Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, according to the city’s volunteer fire department.

READ MORE: Greenwood fire dept. puts out garbage fire

READ MORE: Greenwood to buy new gear for fire department

Martin Huhn, department spokesperson and firefighter, said the shed caught fire at around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 3 and McCarron Creek Road. The unoccupied shed, which Huhn described as “a large one-storey workshop, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly thereafter.

No one was hurt in the blaze, still under investigation as of Thursday morning. Five firefighters worked through the night, after which the shed lay in charred ruins.

Two vehicles parked in front of the shed were damaged by heat, but surrounding homes and outbuildings were not affected by the fire, Huhn said.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGreenwood