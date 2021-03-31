Greenwood city employees back at work after walking off the job

Two non-unionized staffers staged a brief walk-out in front of city hall Wednesday morning

Greenwood city staff are back at work after staging a brief walk-out at city hall on Wednesday morning, (March 31).

According to Mayor Barry Noll, he met bylaw officer Stephen Lanegraff and an office employee at the building’s Government Street entrance at around 9 a.m. The pair claimed they were prepared to remain outside of the building, to protest the mayor’s involvement in Lanegraff’s investigation of a property allegedly in violation of city bylaws.

From there, Noll called an unscheduled council meeting, where Lanegraff explained that he was concerned the mayor had interceded on behalf of a concerned resident who knocked on the mayor’s door on March 27. Noll said the resident complained that his property would be subject to massive fines under city bylaws unless he cleaned it up, which he said he wouldn’t be able to before the spring thaw.

Noll said he suggested a meeting with the resident and Lanegraff at city hall for the morning of March 29, but Lanegraff didn’t turn up.

Noll told The Times he did not weigh-in on Langegraff’s investigation, saying that wasn’t his responsibility as mayor.

Lanegraff and the office worker returned to work at about 9:30 a.m., after they felt their concerns were addressed before council. The status of Lanegraff’s investigation into the nuisance property remains unknown.

Lanegraff did not respond to the Times’s request for comment. He and the office worker are not part of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 2254, which represents three city employees, according to Noll.

