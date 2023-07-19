Greenwood celebrates culture, history on Founders Day

Pat Sheppard, deputy fire chief for Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department, cooked up a fresh batch of scrambled eggs while other fire department members serve up ham and pancakes for the growing crowds on Saturday that came to Lion’s Park for the pay-by-donation fundraising event.

Greenwood pulled out all the stops for its 126th birthday and everyone was invited for the weekend celebration.

Founders Day brought out big crowds to Canada’s smallest city for one big party on Saturday and Sunday, starting with a fundraiser pancake breakfast by the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department. The department also participated in the inaugural Firefighters/First Responder Games.

The weekend festivities officially kicked off with a parade through historic downtown featuring local service groups, the fire department, business from the city and neighbouring communities in Midway and Grand Forks, The Grand Forks Pipe Band and leisure groups like the Boundary ATV Club.

The bulk of festivities were in Lion’s Park, where vendors, food trucks and live music were happening well into the evening.

This year’s Founders Day organizer was Janet Matsalla. Volunteer Coordinator Susan Collins said the weekend was going well, with volunteers working hard to keep everything running smoothly.

Greenwood Mayor John Bolt welcomed all to Founders Day, thanking sponsors and volunteers for helping make the weekend happen.

Photos by Karen McKinley

Lili Butler, 4, was all smiles after getting her rainbow tiger stripes at the face painting booth.

Grand Forks Mayor Everett Baker walked in the Founders Day parade as a show of neighbourly solidarity and pride.

Among the floats were scattered several unique attractions, including a medieval-themed decked-out pony and carriage.

Lief Morris stokes the forge fires at the Kootenay Blacksmiths Association’s booth just before the vendors market in Lions Park opened for business on Saturday.

Western riders were a favourite highlight of the Founders Day parade.

The Boundary Museum float showcased the long history of curling and sport in Greenwood.

Float riders for the ACE Hardware store in Midway were happy to cool off parade crowds with super soaker water guns as they passed through the downtown.

From left, Martin O’Brien, Founders Day volunter co-ordinator Susan Collins, Jo White, Jacki Skeet and Tammy Barge sang honour songs while playing the sacred drum outside the Boundary Metis Community Association’s teepee. They also invited the public to join them in song and playing drums.

The Red Hats had a colourful display on their Founders Day float.

Andrew Jock showed off goldpanning techniques to crowds at the Boundary Mine Association’s booth and misting tent. The association is promoting goldpanning as an integral part of the region’s mining history and as a recreational sport for youth.