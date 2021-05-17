Greenwood bulldozes trailer to make way for city campground

Midway RCMP were on-scene when the trailer’s former occupant allegedly threatened demolition workers

Demolition crews take down a trailer and an outbuilding near the intersection of North Copper Road and Providence Street on Saturday, May 15.

Demolition crews in Greenwood razed a city man’s former home last weekend, marking the end of a contentious property dispute.

Mayor Barry Noll said Midway RCMP were on hand when demolition got underway at the northwest corner of North Copper Road and Providence Street on Friday, May 14. The man allegedly made threats against hired contractors, Noll added.

“It’s a sad story, really,” Noll said as he watched the trailer come down Saturday morning.

The man who once called the trailer home “is a respected member of our community,” Noll said.

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll said the city acquired this trailer, demolished on Friday, May 14, through a land swap with someone who bought the property through a tax sale. Photo: Submitted

City hall acquired the property through a land swap with a Greenwood resident who bought the property through a tax sale last year. In exchange, the city gave the resident title to a city-owned property at another Greenwood address, according to Noll and Coun. Jim Nathorst.

The city then bulldozed the trailer and another outbuilding on the lot, which Noll said will become part of the municipal campground this summer.

An excavator starts to bring down an outbuilding behind the trailer on Friday, May 14. Photo: Submitted

The trailer’s former occupant was given written notice that he would have to leave the premises after city council finalized the land swap in mid-February, Noll said.

The Times was unable to reach the man for comment.

