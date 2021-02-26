Greenwood boy taken to hospital by BC Ambulance helicopter

A Greenwood boy suffering from a long term illness was taken to hospital by helicopter on Friday afternoon, Feb. 26, according to first responders at the scene.
Pat Sheppard, Dep. Fire Chief at Greenwood’s Volunteer Fire Department, said firefighters worked with city employees to clear a landing spot for the BC Ambulance chopper, which landed on the playing field at Greenwood’s Barbara Diane Colin Memorial Ball Park at around 2 p.m.
“We were first on-scene and we did our best to comfort the child, who was very sick,” Shepard said.
The boy’s illness was not related to COVID-19, Sheppard said.
Sheppard commended the BC Ambulance crew who attended Friday’s scene.
