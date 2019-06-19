Greens choose Rosslander to represent them in next federal election

Tara Howse is the former chair of Rossland’s Sustainability Commission

A Rosslander will represent the Green Party in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding in this fall’s federal election.

Tara Howse says she’s “very excited” about the upcoming campaign, noting what she says is the momentum and legitimacy that the Greens are gaining of late.

This is Howse’s first run at public office. She is a social scientist with a background in community economic development.

“Renewable energy investment and energy conservation programs really excite me because of the massive potential for localized job creation and economic development,” says Howse.

“For energy conservation programs, six to ten direct and indirect jobs are created for every $1 million spent and for every $1 spent on energy efficiency products and services, a $4 return is seen at the local level,” she says. “I’d like to see a shift from large, corporate projects into the pockets of our local businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Howse is the former chair of the Rossland Sustainability Commission, where she has experience at listening to differing visions of development and progress for a community.

She’s also an outdoor enthusiast with a passion for encouraging women to engage in sport, a party news release says.

Howse has been attending local events and hearing many stories, opinions and concerns from community members. She will be touring the riding over the coming months and plans to celebrate Canada Day in Penticton.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 21.

 

Previous story
Cranbrook RCMP seek help finding missing man
Next story
New RCMP policy is a little hairy

Just Posted

GFSS grads find comfort in solidarity

‘I think there is a bit of comfort in knowing that we all don’t know together’

Former GFSS student wins Governor General’s Award

Daisy Klassen finished high school with a 95.9 per cent grade average

Local athlete nominated for top B.C. award

Charlie Kain has been involved with Special Olympics since he was 11

Tournament looking for volunteers

It takes more than 200 volunteers to run the event

Chamber of commerce adjusts course after 2018 overspend

Businesses have already seen support this year from a downtown revitalization expert

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says he’ll continue to defend the B.C. coast

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s “Infidelity Hotlist”

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Cranbrook RCMP seek help finding missing man

Jeffrey Edward Burns was last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 16.

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

The percentage of Indigenous students graduating from B.C. public high schools has hit its highest level ever

Most Read