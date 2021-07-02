Grass fires flare up in rural Grand Forks

Fires don’t appear to have been suspicious, says Grand Forks Fire/Rescue

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue is crediting good Samaritans, green grass and calm winds for containing a series of grass fires Friday, July 2.

Grass burns near on eastbound shoulder of Carson Road, west of Cooper Road Friday afternoon, July 2. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said he arrived at a roughly 1.2 square-kilometre blaze on the 2300-block of Carson Road, west of Cooper Road, at around 4:20 p.m. Two smaller grass fires, separated by perhaps 30 metres, had been largely put out by local residents and passersby who attacked the flames with garden hoses, he added.

Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché radios fire crews on Carson Road Friday, July 2. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Volunteer firefighters then knocked down the larger blaze. No buildings caught fire and no one was hurt.

The fires could have spread much further had it not been for the residents’ quick-thinking, the green pastures to the South and, vitally, the near-total absence of a breeze Friday afternoon, Piché said.

The fires didn’t appear to be suspicious as of 4:45 p.m., but he commented that it was odd to have three fires so close together. Piché was about to start his investigation when The Gazette left shortly thereafter.

