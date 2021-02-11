Grand Forks woman set to decide how she’ll be tried for fraud

The 27-year-old woman allegedly committed the fraud two years ago in Grand Forks

The accused’s case was heard at Grand Forks Provincial Court on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A city woman charged with fraud will be decide next month how she wants her case to be heard in court.

Nicole Blanke, 27, is charged with fraud over $5,000, an indictable offence under the Canadian Criminal Code (CCC). Blanke has not yet entered a plea.

The Crown alleges that she perpetrated the fraud in Grand Forks in September 2019. Grand Forks RCMP arrested Blanke two months later, after Sgt. Darryl Peppler said she’dused fake checks to withdraw over $10,000 from a city bank.

READ MORE: Grand Forks RCMP make Christmas Eve arrest for credit card fraud

Blanke was represented by an agent for her defense lawyer when her case was called to Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Feb. 9. She did not appear on her behalf.

Her case will be recalled at Grand Forks Provincial Court on March 9, where Judge Phillip Seagram said she will be asked to be heard by a either by a provincial court judge or by a jury.

Online court documents show that Blanke was given a release order by a Kelowna judge last November.

