With open season fast-approaching, conservation officer Kyle Bueckert is advising deer hunters to be aware of where they’re hunting. (Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

Grand Forks wildlife official wants deer hunters to “know where they’re hunting”

The official says area residents have complained about hunters taking deer on their properties without permission.

A Grand Forks wildlife official is reminding area hunters to “know where they’re hunting,” following complaints by residents who say deer have been taken from their properties without permission.

The city’s Kyle Bueckert supervises conservation officers (COs) across the West Kootenays.

READ MORE: B.C. man fined $8K for wounding deer in Princeton

Bueckert said the most recent complaint came from a property owner in Midway the day after bow season opened on white-tail and mule deer on Sept. 1.

With open season starting Thursday, Sept. 10, he’s calling on deer hunters to “put in their due diligence and check to see if they’re hunting on private property before they head out.”

Next, he’s encouraging property owners to mark their territories — with signage, that is. People with large properties should put up signs warning approaching hunters they’re nearing private property, he said.

