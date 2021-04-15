Grand Forks’ wildfire operations centre reports successful controlled burn near city

Lead officer James Kastonoff said some smoke will stay in the area through Thursday, April 15

A controlled fire near Grand Forks sent a small column of smoke visible from the city and across much of the West Boundary Wednesday afternoon, April 14.

READ MORE: Wildfire Service waiting for dry weather for controlled burn

James Kastonoff, lead officer at Grand Forks’ Boundary Wildfire Operations Centre (BWOC), said crews timed the fire to coincide with easterly winds which helped to vent the smoke. The burn was contained to a roughly 30 hectare patch of forest near Gibbs Creek, leaving a “fuel block” against area wildfires.

“It went really well,” he said.

Wildfire Service crews will wrap up a smaller burn in the area Thursday, April 15, sending some smoke over Grand Forks and potentially Greenwood.

The BWOC’s 12 crew members, five officers and 10 wildfire wardens cover the Boundary region for the BC Wildfire Service. Kastonoff said the centre hopes to bring back up to three graduates from the Boundary school district’s Fire Suppression program this summer.

Kastanoff thanked his crew and fellow officers for successfully coordinating this week’s burns with B.C.’s forest ministry.

