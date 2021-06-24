Peter Boisvert got his second COVID-19 shot at a pop-up clinic in Grand Forks Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Peter Boisvert got his second COVID-19 shot at a pop-up clinic in Grand Forks Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks, West Boundary COVID-free up to June 19, says BC CDC

The latest numbers come less than two weeks after Grand Forks was declared a COVID ‘hot spot’

Grand Forks and the West Boundary saw no cases of COVID-19 over the week of June 13-19, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

The centre’s latest numbers, released Wednesday, June 23, came nearly two weeks after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared Grand Forks a COVID ‘hot spot’ in B.C.

READ MORE: Grand Forks a COVID ‘hot spot’ in B.C., says PHO Henry

EDITORIAL: We were a ‘hot spot,’ now let’s move on

The Interior Health Authority (IH) meanwhile staged pop-up vaccine clinics in Grand Forks, Christina Lake and Rock Creek, jabbing a total of 650 people between June 18 and June 21, a health authority spokesperson told The Gazette.

Residents over 12 were offered the Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines on a first-come-first-served basis, with priority given to those who’d not yet had their first dose. Second doses were given to those who’d had their first shots at least two months prior, the spokesperson added.

Waiting at the Grand Forks clinic at City Park, Christina Lake’s Peter Boisvert was looking forward to his second dose on Saturday, June 19. “Freedom is what I call it,” he told The Gazette.

Seventy-eight per cent of over-50’s in the Grand Forks local health area (LHA) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of June 21, according to the BCCDC’s website. That number drops to 69 per cent for over-18s and 67 per cent of over-12s.

Vaccination rates are lower across the Kettle Valley LHA, where 69 per cent of over-50’s, 62 per cent of over-18s and 60 per cent of over 12s have had at least one dose in the same period.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusGrand Forks

Previous story
Work begins on researching unmarked burials at Alberni residential school site
Next story
Wilson-Raybould calls out Crown-Indigenous Minister Bennett for sending her ‘racist’ text

Just Posted

No COVID-19 cases were found across the regions for the week ending June 19. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Grand Forks, West Boundary COVID-free up to June 19, says BC CDC

It was a good week for the West Kootenay during the pandemic. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
No new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

A BC Ambulance paramedic (left) stands at the ready as Grand Forks Search and Rescue volunteers transport an injured dirt biker on an ATV Monday, June 21. Photo courtesy of GF SAR.
Grand Forks Search and Rescue comes to the aid of injured dirt biker

An electric car is seen getting charged at parking lot in Tsawwassen, near Vancouver, Friday, April, 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
22 electric vehicle chargers launching through FortisBC project