The results of Saturday's byelection will be available shortly after polls close. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks votes in city byelection

Saturday’s general poll will decide the byelection between candidates Baker and Mitchell

Grand Forks voters have until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 to choose the city’s newest council member.

The city’s Everett Baker and Ian Mitchell entered the byelection to replace outgoing councillor Rod Zielinski in late October.

READ MORE: Meet the candidates: Everett Baker

READ MORE: Meet the candidates: Ian Mitchell

Nearly 170 people had voted by 1:30 p.m., according to Chief Election Officer Patti Ferguson. Two-hundred and ninety-one people voted in an advance poll at the Grand Forks’ Art Gallery, Nov. 25, which she added was less than what the city had projected.

Ferguson said Saturday’s turnout has also been less than anticipated.

“Every election has its own set of expectations,” she said, qualifying that, “the reality is usually different.”

The final result will be announced shortly after polls close at the Gospel Chapel at 7048 Donaldson Dr. All ballots will have been tabulated by a machine rented by the city for the purpose of the byelection, Ferguson explained.

Sixteen staff are overseeing Saturday’s poll, including Ferguson. Most are private citizens contracted by city hall to preside over the election, she said. Each of them will be paid $200 for a 13-hour day that started at 7:30 a.m.

