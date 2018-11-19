Grand Forks to receive business recovery funds post-flood

The community will receive two Rural Dividends grants for a total of $655,000.

Grand Forks will be getting an influx of provincial cash following a Rural Dividends fund announcement Tuesday morning.

The City of Grand Forks and Community Futures Boundary will be receiving a combined $655,799 for two flood-related business and community development positions.

The grant was approved under the special circumstances provision of the Rural Dividends program, which is designed to “assist communities facing economic hardship,” said Doug Donaldson, minister of natural resources, in a press release.

The city’s portion of the funding, $359,800 will be used to hire an events and marketing coordinator who will “provide business-retention services … as well as develop marketing and event strategies, and deliver business recovery training programs,” according to the provincial press release. The funding will be administered by the Boundary Country Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association. Community Futures Boundary will be receiving just shy of $300,000 to hire a business development officer who will provide an economic development strategy and work with partners to implement that strategy.

“The City of Grand Forks is pleased to have been awarded this provincial funding,” said Mayor Brian Taylor via press release. “It will directly assist local small businesses in rebuilding the momentum of the ‘Open for Business’ campaign that was slowed due to the catastrophic flooding experienced here in May.”

Previous story
22 public toilets in Victoria: 136 people currently peeing
Next story
Canada Post calls for ‘cooling off’ period to allow for mediated talks

Just Posted

Forestry workers set to begin job action in Kootenays

Operations in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Galloway, Elko, Radium, Golden may see job action this week.

Road trip comes to end with split for Grand Forks Border Bruins

The team is coming off its longest road trip this season.

Grand Forks to receive business recovery funds post-flood

The community will receive two Rural Dividends grants for a total of $655,000.

Grand Forks high school students remember

The school and the Legion joined for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

Letter: English town remembers Grand Forks on anniversary of Armistice

Phillip Morris writes from Shrewsbury, England.

Saving salmon: B.C. business man believes hatcheries can help bring back the fish

Tony Allard worked with a central coast First Nation to enhance salmon stocks

Bankruptcies in British Columbia on the rise

Consumer bankruptcies climbed by 6. 1 per cent in August 2018 from the same month last year.

22 public toilets in Victoria: 136 people currently peeing

World Toilet Day floats some serious health issues

Calgary Stampeders back to Grey Cup with 22-14 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary was favoured to win the 2017 and 2016 Grey Cups, but lost to the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks respectively.

‘A giant step forward’: new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond to enter circulation

A new $10 banknote featuring Viola Desmond’s portrait will go into circulation, just over 72 years after she was ousted from the whites-only section of a movie theatre in New Glasgow, N.S.

Searchers in California wildfire step up efforts; 77 dead

Trump arrived at the oceanside conclave Saturday afternoon after visiting Northern California to survey the wildfire damage in the town of Paradise.

Trump says ‘no reason’ for him to hear Khashoggi death tape

“It’s a suffering tape, it’s a terrible tape. I’ve been fully briefed on it, there’s no reason for me to hear it,” Trump said in the interview.

Canada Post calls for ‘cooling off’ period to allow for mediated talks

The proposal came as Canada Post workers continued their rotating strikes Monday after rejecting the Crown agency’s latest offer.

Metro Vancouver homicide detectives busy after separate weekend deaths

Homicide detectives in Metro Vancouver are investigating separate cases involving two deaths they say appear to be either targeted or suspicious.

Most Read