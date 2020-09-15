Grand Forks goes to the polls in a byelection to replace Councillor Rod Zielenski Nov. 28. (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks to decide bylection logistics after city finds elections officer

Rumours of a B.C. election aren’t helping the job search, a city official explained

The City of Grand Forks will decide the logistics of November’s byelection after council approves a chief elections officer (CEO), a city official confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The byelection was triggered last month after Councillor Rod Zielenski resigned his seat to take over as the city’s public utilities manager.

READ MORE: Grand Forks byelection set for Nov. 28

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Duncan Redfearn, explained that the city will decide if it will hold an all-candidates forum or if it will ask the province for mail-in balloting after it finds an experienced professional who can lead city staff in running the poll.

READ MORE: Greenwood byelection to feature mail-in voting during pandemic

Redfearn said the city can’t commit to a definitive timeline amid on-going speculation of a snap provincial election.

“One of our challenges is to find a CEO interested in civic byelections while there’s the prospect of a B.C. election soon.”

In the meantime, Redfearn said his office is reviewing a list of potential candidates.

The City of Greenwood recently obtained an order from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, which handles city elections, allowing for mail-in voting in its byelection next month.

BC politicsbyelectionGrand Forks

