Grand Forks to consider ‘thyme and place’ of proposed cannabis store

City council will consider a variance that could see the store open next to another cannabis store

The store would open at 327 3rd St, formerly the Thyme and Plate restaurant. File photo

Grand Forks city council will consider a zoning variance that could see a cannabis store open in an area of 3rd Street currently zoned for community use.

Council will address the proposal at their next meet at chambers on Monday, April 12.

City hall notified six businesses near the proposed variance at 327 3rd St. on March 18, according to Mayor Brian Taylor and city staff. The notification incorrectly listed the deadline for owners’ feedback as having been March 17. The actual deadline falls on Monday, March 29, staff explained.

Four businesses had submitted written feedback to the city as of Friday afternoon, March 26. Meanwhile, staff said the city plans to advise the remaining two that they can still provide feedback.

The building at 327 3rd St., formerly the Thyme and Plate restaurant, is next door to the licenced cannabis store, Quantum Leaf. The proposed cannabis store would need a zoning variance because it falls within 100 metres of city hall and a section of the city art gallery, both of which are designated for community use, staff said.

City council has the authority to approve licences to sell cannabis, but there is no legal requirement for cannabis stores to be separated by any buffer, staff added.

Mayor Taylor declined to share his position about the proposed variance, only saying he and council would consider public feedback ahead of the April 12 vote.

Grand Forks’ bylaws do not require public hearings for cannabis stores, staff said.

cannabisCity CouncilCity HallGrand Forksmunicipal politics