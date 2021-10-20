Wright was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 20. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Wright was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 20. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks thief to serve jail sentence at Trail RCMP

Edward “Joe” Wright to serve series of weekend jail stays

A man who pleaded guilty to stealing a jack will serve out his jail sentence on weekends, Grand Forks provincial court heard Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Edward “Joe” Wright, 48, was charged last October with theft under $5,000 and trespassing at night. Appearing before Judge Robert Brown at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Wright pleaded guilty to the theft, maintaining his innocence on the second count.

READ MORE: Judge tells Grand Forks man accused of theft to guard his personal property

READ MORE: Grand Forks men plead not guilty to assault

At around 4 a.m. July 11, 2020, Wright made off with a wheel jack he’d found on a private driveway on the 200-block of 75th Avenue, Crown and defence counsels told Brown. Grand Forks RCMP caught up with Wright later that morning, at which point both sides agreed he admitted his guilt and offered to recover the jack.

“He did so and the jack was returned to the complainant,” prosecutor Rebecca Smyth said.

Smyth and Wright’s lawyer, Nelson Selamaj, jointly recommended that the accused serve out his time at an RCMP detachment over a period of successive weekends. Wright’s property crime was essentially one of opportunity, Smyth noted. Property crime is a serious and genuine concern in Grand Forks, Smyth told the court, qualifying that Wright hadn’t broke in to the residence when he stole the jack.

Calling his criminal record “a continuous flow of not the most egregious offences,” Brown credited Wright on having returned the jack.

“I don’t view you as a risk to society,” Brown told Wright, noting that it was rare for a thief to return stolen property. “But, I have to warn you that if you keep this up, someone’s going to send you away for a significant period so that people can go to bed at night, knowing their stuff’s not going to be stolen.”

Wright will serve his sentence at the Trail RCMP detachment starting on the weekend of Oct. 29-31. Grand Forks RCMP isn’t able to accommodate weekend stays, the court heard.

Symth then stayed Wright’s criminal trespass charge.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtGrand ForksRCMP

Previous story
Conservatives object to Parliament double-vaccinated entry policy
Next story
Public gathering restrictions remain for Interior Health, despite B.C. health order lift

Just Posted

New COVID-19 infections are shown across local health areas in the Interior and Kootenay regions for the week of Oct. 10 - 16. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
New COVID cases double over Boundary

Wright was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 20. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks thief to serve jail sentence at Trail RCMP

Local students joined a Castlegar Butterflyway work crew last week. Photo: Castlegar Butterflyway
Castlegar students help plant 1 million seeds for pollinators

Kootenay Lake Hospital staff stand with some of the thank you cards they received on Thanksgiving. The cards have provided a boost in morale at the Nelson hospital. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘We’re stronger because of you’: About 150 thank you cards sent to Kootenay Lake Hospital