Grand Forks student wins Miss Teen B.C. pageant

Payton Maffioli will be at the Miss Teen Canada competition this summer in Toronto

Grand Forks student Payton Maffioli recently won the Miss Teen B.C. competition held in Richmond.

Maffioli is in Grade 12 at Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS).

The pageant took place from April 30 to May 1.

Maffioli said she has had a lifelong interest in modelling and pageantry.

She added the program was a positive experience that helps girls build confidence. Successful applicants were chosen based on volunteer experience and initiative.

“This is to bring up strong, influential, women.”

The girls participated in a variety of activities designed to help them bond and build connections.

Maffioli has lots of volunteer experience in Grand Forks. She is an active member of the GFSS Global Citizenship club. Through the club, she participated in initiatives with organizations such as Amnesty International and 4Ocean.

Maffioli advances to participate in the Miss Teenage Canada competition this summer in Toronto.

