Payton Maffioli poses with Miss Teen BC 2021, Marina Wang. (Photo submitted by Payton Maffioli)

Payton Maffioli poses with Miss Teen BC 2021, Marina Wang. (Photo submitted by Payton Maffioli)

Grand Forks student crowned first runner up at Miss Teen B.C. pageant

Payton Maffioli will be at the Miss Teen Canada competition this summer in Toronto

Grand Forks student Payton Maffioli was recently crowned first runner up in the Miss Teen B.C. competition held in Richmond.

Maffioli is in Grade 12 at Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS).

The pageant took place from April 30 to May 1.

Maffioli said she has had a lifelong interest in modelling and pageantry.

She added the program was a positive experience that helps girls build confidence. Successful applicants were chosen based on volunteer experience and initiative.

“This is to bring up strong, influential, women.”

The girls participated in a variety of activities designed to help them bond and build connections.

Maffioli has lots of volunteer experience in Grand Forks. She is an active member of the GFSS Global Citizenship club. Through the club, she participated in initiatives with organizations such as Amnesty International and 4Ocean.

Maffioli advances to participate in the Miss Teenage Canada competition this summer in Toronto.

READ MORE: Lt. Governor includes Castlegar in Kootenay visit

READ MORE: Nelson CARES launches medical bus service to Trail

@audreyygunn
editor@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Local NewsNews

Previous story
Six weekend BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to staff shortages
Next story
Alberta orders outside review into ambulance response time to dog attack victim

Just Posted

Christopher Moore (centre) leads a group of bikers at the front of Nelson’s first Pride Parade in 1996. The parade nearly didn’t happen due to public pressure and concerns for the lives of participants. Photo courtesy Touchstones Nelson LGBTQ2S+ Archives
West Kootenay’s 2SLGTBQIA+ history comes out in new documentary

The Grand Forks community gathered on June 4 to celebrate Pride. The event included a variety of booths and activities. Photo submitted by Carol Mitchell
Grand Forks hosts first ever Pride event

The Piranhas Swim Club won the swim meet on June 5. (Photo submitted by Piranhas Swim Club)
Grand Forks Piranhas host and win swim meet

Mule deer caught on camera by the Southern Interior Mule Deer Project.
Love wildlife? B.C. wildlife foundation looking for hikers to help with animal cameras