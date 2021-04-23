Discover Grand Forks’ Sarah Dinsdale (left) and Community Futures Boundary’s Sandy Elzinga are set to promote tourism and investment opportunities in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Discover Grand Forks’ Sarah Dinsdale (left) and Community Futures Boundary’s Sandy Elzinga are set to promote tourism and investment opportunities in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks strategists to launch tourism, investment initiative

City hall meanwhile reports quarterly construction bump

Business strategists are promoting long-term tourism and investment opportunities in Grand Forks, delivering on key planks of the city’s post-flood recovery plan.

READ MORE: Revitalization plan energizes downtown businesses

READ MORE: Grand Forks businesses adapting to COVID pandemic

Sandy Elzinga, manger of economic development at Community Futures Boundary, said she and Discover Grand Forks’ Sarah Dinsdale expect to launch their initiative in time for this year’s tourist season. The aim is to draw tourists to Grand Forks and neighbouring Christina Lake, where it is hoped young families and professionals will buy homes and spark small businesses.

Business opportunities range from real estate development to the agricultural sector, which Dinsdale and Elzinga said will take off through the West Boundary’s recent food hub initiative.

READ MORE: Boundary food hub to go ahead as province kicks in $750,000

Noting pandemic restrictions against non-essential travel, Dinsdale said their approach would first target regional tourists. “We don’t want to build our plan entirely around COVID, because we’re hoping to come out of this relatively soon,” she qualified, adding that any successful plan would have to be “flexible enough to grow with us.”

Discover Grand Forks is eager to start promoting the city as a tourist spot, she continued. Destination consultant Roger Brooks highlighted tourism in his June 2019 plan to re-start Grand Forks’ flood-damaged economy, but the COVID-19 pandemic froze planning efforts until 2021.

Meanwhile, housing starts are up across the city, according to Building Inspector David Bruce. The city has seen around 30 building permits come in as of mid-month, compared to the 19 which came in last April. The estimated value of this year’s construction projects, including five new homes and nine new apartments, has come in at around $3.6 million. That figure more than doubles the roughly $1.5 million in valued construction by this point last year.

“Builders and developers see the market for new residential construction,” he said, adding that the appeal has shone through recent spikes in construction costs.

For more information, visit Discover Grand Forks’ website and Community Futures Boundary’s website, InvestGrandForks.com.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Next story
Midway RCMP arrest suspects in Rock Creek property crime

Just Posted

File photo
Midway RCMP arrest suspects in Rock Creek property crime

Mounties say both suspects live in the Bridesville area

Sculptor David Seven Deers lovingly restores the cenotaph at Grand Forks City Hall Friday, April 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks sculptor breathes life into cenotaph

David Seven Deers was hard at work at the monument Friday, April 23

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

Discover Grand Forks’ Sarah Dinsdale (left) and Community Futures Boundary’s Sandy Elzinga are set to promote tourism and investment opportunities in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks strategists to launch tourism, investment initiative

City hall meanwhile reports quarterly construction bump

Kimberly Feeny, president at Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society, said Friday’s yard (April 23) sale will benefit rescued cats like ‘Pearl,’ who unexpectedly delivered a litter of kittens the night before. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks cat shelter holds yard sale in time for kittens’ birth

The yard sale runs at 6392 2nd St. until 2 p.m. Friday, April 23

Four homes in Johnson Flats were at serious risk of falling into a neighbourhood section of the Kettle River, according to capital project manager Justin Dinsdale. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks shields riverside homes against erosion

Crews have built a modified dike along a section of the Kettle River in Johnson Flats

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

The local detachment is short-staffed. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Police powers in travel restriction orders too vague: Sparwood mayor

Sparwood’s mayor said it was not clear how the RCMP would factor into the new orders announced today

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Most Read