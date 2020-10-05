Extra Foods manager Steve Pike presented a whopping check and store gift cards to Allie Dickson, left, and Norma Busch, right, of the Boundary Women’s Coalition Monday, Oct. 5. (Laurie Tritschler/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks store donates thousands to Boundary Women’s Coalition

Shoppers contributed over $2,200 to the coalition during a July fundraiser

A Grand Forks shopping centre gave nearly $3,000 in donations and gift certificates to the Boundary Women’s Coalition Monday, Oct. 5.

Coalition directors Allie Dickson and Norma Busch were astounded when Extra Foods manager Steve Pike handed them a check for over $2,200 at a small gathering outside the store.

The money came from Extra Foods’ shoppers who added $2 donations to their grocery bills during an in-store fundraiser this July.

“It’s been the most successful one we’ve had since I took over at the store in 2011,” Pike said.

The Gazette was at Extra Foods when manager Steve Pike handed coalition directors Allie Dickson, left, and Norma Busch a check for more than $2,200 Monday, Oct. 5. (Laurie Tritschler/Grand Forks Gazette)

Pike had offered to top off shoppers’ contributions with $500 of Extra Foods’ money, but Dickson and Busch wanted the cash equivalent to go towards store gift certificates for women in need.

“We’re extremely grateful for Extra Foods’ gift cards. That’s really going to help out a lot,” Busch said.

The donations will go toward six coalition programs across the Boundary, including Grand Forks’ transition house for women, Dickson explained.

“When women come into the transition house, they often times come in with nothing. So, this money will help them with food and help them get set up when they’re ready to move into their own places.”

Extra Foods manager Steve Pike presented a whopping check and store gift cards to Allie Dickson, left, and Norma Busch, right, of the Boundary Women’s Coalition Monday, Oct. 5. (Laurie Tritschler/Grand Forks Gazette)

Extra Foods had partnered with the coalition’s April awareness campaign which had to be scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser was a way for the community to support the coalition where they could: at the cash register.

Donation Grand Forks women shelters

