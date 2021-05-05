Grand Forks sex crimes trial adjourned until summer

The trial was set to begin at the city courthouse Wednesday, May 5

A sex crimes trial due to be heard at the city courthouse this week was adjourned following new allegations against the accused, a man who cannot be identified because of a publication ban.

The trial was due to come before Grand Forks provincial court Wednesday and Thursday, May 5-6, the city courthouse heard on Monday, May 3.

The accused is charged with two counts of sexual interference with a minor, alleged to have occurred in Christina Lake. Recent witness interviews brought to light new, related allegations of “sexual violence” by the accused, in light of which Crown and defense counsels said they would need more time before going to trial.

Judge Robert Brown then granted counsels’ application for an adjournment until Aug. 25-26, when the case will be heard at Grand Forks provincial court.

