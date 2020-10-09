Grand Forks City Hall (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks sets date for council byelection

Election set for December, with an advance poll in late November

City Hall has set a date for Grand Forks’ council byelection.

Voters will elect former councillor Rod Zielienski’s replacement Saturday, Dec. 5, according to Deputy Corporate Officer Kevin McKinnon.

An advance poll will be held 10 days prior, on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Polls will be managed by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Patti Ferguson, appointed by council Monday, Oct. 5.

Zielienski resigned his council seat in August in order to take over the city’s public utilities department.

READ MORE: Councillor Rod Zielinski resigns in order to take up new City Hall position

The nomination period will run for ten days after Oct. 20. Nomination papers will be available at City Hall and on the City’s website starting 9:00 a.m. Oct. 20.

The City’s estimated budget for the byelection is between $35,00 and $40,000, according to another report on Monday’s council agenda.

byelectionGrand ForksMunicipal Governmentmunicipal politics

Grand Forks sets date for council byelection

