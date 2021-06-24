Grand Forks Search and Rescue comes to the aid of injured dirt biker

The dirt biker wiped out on a logging road west of the city

A BC Ambulance paramedic (left) stands at the ready as Grand Forks Search and Rescue volunteers transport an injured dirt biker on an ATV Monday, June 21. Photo courtesy of GF SAR.

An injured dirt biker was taken to hospital with the help of Grand Forks Search and Rescue (GF SAR) Monday, June 21.

A BC Ambulance crew called in the rescue at around 6:45 p.m., shortly after the dirt biker wiped out on a disused logging road off Highway 3, west of Grand Forks, GF SAR President Spencer Novokshonoff told The Gazette.

The dirt biker, a man in his mid-50s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he went down near the intersection of City of Paris and Lonestar roads. He was able to phone 911, but Novokshonoff said he was hurt badly enough that he couldn’t ride out on his own.

He was talkative and “joking” when GF SAR volunteers found him nearly a kilometre from the intersection. He was then taken by ATV to a waiting ambulance.

Novokshonoff said the dirt biker was “very well prepared,” having worn his helmet and having taken a working cell phone and a personal locator beacon along for his ride.

