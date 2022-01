The Grand Forks Seniors Society recently got a little help in the kitchen, with a donation of $5,000 from the local Rotary Club.

The monies come Rotary’s Bingo fund, and will be used to build a new kitchen as part of the renovations to the City Park Seniors Center.

The seniors society will use the money to purchase and install cabinets, a sink and a dishwasher.

The kitchen space will be available for use by a number of community groups.