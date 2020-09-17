Grand Forks residents suing province, logging companies on behalf of 2018 flood victims

Lawsuit alleges B.C’s forest ministry and logging companies contributed significantly to devastating freshet

A small group of Grand Forks residents is suing British Columbia’s forest ministry and some of the province’s biggest logging companies for damages on behalf city residents whose homes and properties were flooded in the 2018 freshet.

The plaintiffs filed their action as part of a class-action lawsuit in July, according to Supreme Court documents seen by the Gazette.

In their statement of claim, Jaime Massey, Jennifer Houghton, and the executrixes of a city family’s estate allege that the ministry allowed unsustainable deforestation in the province’s interior based on its overestimation of forests stands Victoria made available to the logging companies named as defendants in the suit.

The plaintiffs further allege that several forest clear-cuts by defendants, Interfor Corp., Weyerhauser Co., Ltd., and Tolko Industries exceeded the 40 hectares allowed by the ministry’s Chief Forrester, whose office determines how much timber can be cut from B.C forests every year.

The logging giants are alleged to have made too many clear cuts above the snowline which, according to the plaintiffs, left massive snowpacks rapidly melting in the Spring sun and, especially, rain.

The plaintiffs also claim that the province’s road network, which logging companies use to truck timber and processed lumber, has swelled to the point where roads funnel spring deluges like the one that hit Grand Forks.

The plaintiffs are asking the Supreme Court to recognize them as a class that can collect damages from the defendants on behalf of themselves and everyone in Grand Forks and surround area whose properties were damaged or destroyed in 2018 freshet.

The plaintiffs are also suing the Osoyoos Indian Band, two Nk’Mip logging companies, and the B.C. pulp giant, Mercer Celgar Pulp, Ltd.

The defendants haven’t responded to the plaintiff’s action as of Thursday, Sept. 17.

Grand Forks residents suing province, logging companies on behalf of 2018 flood victims

Lawsuit alleges B.C's forest ministry and logging companies contributed significantly to devastating freshet

