Grand Forks implemented Stage 2 watering restrictions on July 28. (Black Press File Photo)

Grand Forks residents told to only water twice per week

The city said one well is currently out of commission and reservoir water levels are falling

Grand Forks residents can now only water their gardens and lawns twice per week. One of the city’s wells is out of commission right now and high temperatures have brought about a higher-than-usual demand on the local water system, a city release says.

The release sent July 28 said that reservoir levels are dropping as demand exceeds the capacity of the remaining wells, which has the potential to impact water reserves for firefighting or other emergency needs.

Given the current strain on the system, even-numbered addresses in the city can water on Saturdays and Tuesdays, and odd-numbered addresses can water on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Manual sprinklers may be operated from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on watering days.

Automatic sprinklers may be operated either from midnight to 4 a.m., or on the manual sprinkler schedule.

Flower gardens, vegetable gardens, and newly planted lawns and landscapes may be hand watered at any time when using a hand-held nozzle.

The city has also already cut down on its watering of public parks, the release said.

