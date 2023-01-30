Grand Forks RCMP weekly report

Sgt. Darryl Peppler

Theft of truck

On January 23, 2023 at 4:30 pm, police respond to a complaint of a stolen truck from Brown Road in Christina Lake, BC. A blue, 2001 Ford F350 pickup truck was taken from outside the residence sometime between Sunday morning on January 22nd and when it was discovered missing on Monday afternoon, January 23rd. As of January 30th, the truck has not been recovered.

If anyone has any information on the theft of this truck or knows of its whereabouts, you are asked to call the Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can always contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Prohibited driver caught

On January 25th, 2023 at 3:35 pm, officers noted a vehicle was being driven by a man known to have a driving prohibition on 2nd Street near Sagamore Avenue. Officers stopped the vehicle and confirmed in fact that the driver was under a Canada wide driving prohibition.

The 39-year-old man from Grand Forks was arrested on scene and released soon after on a Appearance Notice to attend court in Grand Forks on March 7, 2023.

Another prohibited driver caught

On January 26, 2023, an officer on patrol noted a vehicle missing both the front and rear license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, a 36-year-old man from Grand Forks. Upon further investigation, the man had attempted to alter an older Temporary Operating Permit (TOP) as he did not have insurance for this vehicle. Further checks showed that the driver was a prohibited driver.

In the end, the driver was arrested and released on scene with an Appearance Notice for Driving While Prohibited and Alter License Plate for March 7, 2023. In addition, he was also given several violation tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act for No Insurance, No Drivers License and Fail to Display ‘N’.

“Grand Forks is a small community and it does not take long for my officers to learn who tries to drive while prohibited or without a driver’s license or insurance on their vehicle,” says Detachment Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler. “Every time a person attempts to do this, they run the risk of hefty, large fines, impoundment of their vehicle and/or a court appearance and while a person may get away with this, eventually, they will be caught.”

Stolen truck from Grand Forks recovered in West Kelowna

On January 26, 2023 just before 9 pm, Grand Forks police receive a report of a stolen truck from behind a business on the 2600 block of Highway 3 taken at some point during the day. Taken was a white, 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

On January 28, at 810 AM, Kelowna RCMP are dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Spencer Road in Kelowna. Upon arrival, police find a man sleeping in the driver’s side of the truck. The man was arrested without incident.

A 38-year-old man of no fixed residence, however known to have been working in the Grand Forks area of late was taken into custody but later released on an Appearance Notice for the offences of Possession of Stolen Property and Breach of a previous Undertaking for Court in Kelowna on March 6, 2023.