Grand Forks RCMP took fewer calls in August compared to last year

Grand Forks RCMP logged fewer calls to police last month compared to August 2019, reversing the bump in calls Mounties saw this July.
Police attended 350 calls this August, down 8 per cent from last year, according to detachment commander, Sgt. Darryl Peppler.
Of these, 250 calls came from Grand Forks, with more than 110 calls from nearby Christina Lake.
Sgt. Peppler said police attended around eight “COVID related” complaints between July and August, mostly related to spottings of American license plates by wary residents.
Responding officers didn’t write any citations in August to anyone crossing the border from the United States for failing to self-isolate according to federal or provincial pandemic measures.
