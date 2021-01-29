Grand Forks RCMP to ticket distracted driver who caused Thursday’s crash on Hwy. 3

A Christina Lake family hit by the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Grand Forks RCMP said this Nissan Rogue was hit Thursday, Jan. 28, by a distracted driver on Hwy. 3, east of the city. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks RCMP are recommending fines under the Motor Vehicle Act against a man police say caused Thursday’s three-car pile up on Hwy. 3, east of the city. Sgt. Darryl Peppler said a 30-year-old Christina Lake man is facing a roughly $350 fine for distracted driving, after investigators determined that his Subaru sedan crossed the highway centre line, hitting a Nissan SUV head-on.

“It’s one of our bigger tickets for Motor Vehicle Act incidents,” he said, adding that road conditions were fine.

“This happened on a straight, flat stretch of road,” near the intersection of Gilpin Forest Service Road, he said.

The Nissan was carrying three people from a Christina Lake family, all taken to Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital with minor injuries. A third vehicle, a white SUV, had its front windshield broken by flying debris, according to Peppler.

