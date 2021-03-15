Grand Forks RCMP seize suspected drugs in weekend motel raid

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said police also found a large stock of cash

Grand Forks RCMP are recommending federal drug charges against a 46-year-old city man arrested last weekend at a local motel, according to Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

READ MORE: Grand Forks RCMP seize suspected drugs and cash at local address

Peppler said Mounties found “various quantities” of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine and a “large sum of cash” when they executed a search warrant at the motel on the 7400 block of Donaldson Drive on Saturday, March 13.

The man was released at the scene. Mounties are meanwhile recommending Crown charges under the Controlled Drugs and Sentences Act, he said.

Peppler said Saturday’s bust marked the end of a lengthy investigation into the suspect.

“Once you’re on our radar, you’re always on our radar,” he said.

Anyone who believes they may have information about criminal activity or threats to public safety is asked to call the Grand Forks RCMP detachment at 250-442-8288, or to phone Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Drug bustGrand ForksRCMP