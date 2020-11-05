Grand Forks RCMP seeking feedback about it public outreach

Sgt. Darryl Peppler is hoping to survey Grand Forks and Christina Lake residents

Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said he wants to engage public feedback about the department’s communications strategy. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks RCMP is asking for feedback about the department’s public relations strategy.

An online survey is open to city and Christina Lake residents until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, Sgt. Darryl Peppler said.

The survey asks respondents how they feel about the department’s ability to communicate with the public and local media.

“Prior to me coming to Grand Forks, our department didn’t really have a media footprint in the community,” Peppler told The Gazette. “We really weren’t talking to the media nearly as much as I’m trying to do now.”

“I just want to see if that media increase has been noted and, if we can improve, I want people to tell me how.”

Peppler said he’d been given RCMP training in media relations.

The survey is available on the Grand Forks page of the BC RCMP’s website.

